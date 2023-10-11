Political will necessary to ensure equitable development: Economists

Achieving SDGs requires political will, commitment, and the active participation of civil society as backward communities continue to suffer due to inequality despite progress in various sectors, said economists, health experts, and academics at an event yesterday.

"Despite the economic growth, marginalised groups continue to be left behind. These people are still struggling to access education, healthcare, and government aid, even though the government has taken various welfare measures," Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow at the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said during a press conference organised by Citizens' Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, at the Brac Centre Inn, Dhaka.

He mentioned that the past 15 years of economic growth in the country had also been marked by a growing trend of inequality, leading to an increase in consumption inequality apart from wealth and financial disparities.

"To achieve genuine progress and a humane society in line with the spirit of the Liberation War, we must actively work to uplift the disadvantaged and increase their representation," he added.

The economist further emphasised that bringing equity back to development is the next generation's biggest challenge. "Without democratic accountability, this deficit cannot be filled."

"Before voting, it is important to examine the promises made by political parties, not just to understand the type of development they are proposing but also to determine who will benefit from it and how much. We must ensure that those who have been left behind will receive a greater share of the benefits, or development will remain unfair," he added.

At the press conference on "Citizen Agenda for Inclusive Development and Equity: Education, Health, Climate Change, and Social Protection," separate reports on health, climate change, and social protection issues were presented.

In her presentation, Dr Yasmin H Ahmed, advisor to Bangladesh Health Watch, emphasised the need for work to be done in climate-affected areas among indigenous communities, slum dwellers, people with disabilities, and informal sector workers to ensure that no one is left behind.

The Citizens Platform recommends making quality drugs affordable for all, reviewing and expanding the essential drug list, controlling drug prices, and accelerating the local production of active ingredients.

It also calls for the implementation of special measures to address the healthcare needs of marginalised groups and suggests special interventions for climate-affected communities through a public commitment in political party manifestos. The platform advocates for an increase in the health budget allocation.

In a separate presentation, Mostafizur Rahman, deputy director at the Campaign for Popular Education, pointed out that despite improvements in the school dropout situation, the quality of education has declined. He emphasised that this is especially relevant for children from disadvantaged and marginalised groups.

He emphasised the importance of school-based assessments to identify students with learning difficulties, measure the extent of their challenges, improve the quality of curricula, implement appropriate teaching methods, and utilise proper assessment tools.

Additionally, he stressed mother tongue-based education for ethnic minority groups and suggested increasing the monthly stipend to at least Tk500 for all students, including a special incentive programme for dropout students to encourage their return to school.

At the press conference, Estiaque Bari, a senior economics lecturer at East West University, delivered a presentation on climate change. He emphasised the need for government support for locally-led adaptation practices and encouraged the private sector to invest in climate-smart solutions.

In a separate presentation at the programme, Professor M Abu Eusuf of the development studies department at Dhaka University, discussed the importance of implementing policies that provide equitable access to all citizens.

He added, "We can offer social protection to those in need."

At the event, Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, said, "In every report, we emphasise that one-size-fits-all development doesn't work. Development plans should take into account the differences among marginalised people, considering factors such as their geographical locations, religious backgrounds, and ethnicity."