PM Hasina seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership

BSS
06 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 04:21 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (6 March) called for forming of a joint trade and investment committee by the Bangladesh-Qatar governments. She said that a joint business forum would bring the two nations' private sectors under a single platform for mutually beneficial economic partnership.

"Our two nations need to reposition our ties based on a mutually beneficial economic partnership," she told the Doha Investment Summit titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh" held at hotel St. Regis Doha.

The premier also invited a Qatari business delegation to visit Bangladesh soon and urged the non-resident Bangladeshis in Qatar to invest in Bangladesh, seeking their participation in the nation-building efforts.

She suggested that business people from Qatar look at certain thrust sectors in Bangladesh as her government remains open to investment proposals in the infrastructures and logistics sectors.

Sheikh Hasina particularly mentioned the scope for Qatari investment in the energy sector, including in renewable energy and said Bangladesh could benefit from Qatar's expertise in offshore gas exploration and energy distribution systems.

Pointing out Bangladesh's agricultural growth, she said it also creates scope for cooperation in agro-processing industries, with buy-back arrangements to Qatar.

In this context, she highlighted that the government has plans to set up three special tourism zones, where Qatar can engage in both real estate and hospitality sectors.

"Bangladesh aspire to have at least ten Unicorns in 'Smart Bangladesh,' and its vibrant start-up scene is ready to draw Qatari investment," she continued.

In addition, Qatari investors can consider portfolio investment in Bangladesh, she said, adding that Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission is working hard to further develop the capital markets.

"We've taken several steps to establish our bond market on a solid footing, and we are soon going to include derivative products in our capital markets," she said.

The prime minister observed that disruptions in the international fuel market due to the war in Ukraine have pushed countries like Bangladesh into a hard spot.

"In order to meet our growing energy need, we are interested in increasing our LNG imports from Qatar," she said, adding, "We also request Qatar to explore opportunities for further exports from Bangladesh."

She said Bangladesh and Qatar are bound by strong brotherly ties and friendship, and the Bangladesh expatriate community here is an excellent bridge between the two peoples.

"I am pleased to see many Bangladesh nationals today along with the Qatari business representatives," she added.

