North’s first 4-star hotel Naz Garden up for grabs

The first four-star hotel of northern Bangladesh – Hotel Naz Garden in Bogra – is up for grabs after being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports, Akij Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates of the country, has already made an offer of Tk140 crore while others join the race for the hotel's ownership.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Naz Garden Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Shokrana, said, "I have been trying to sell the hotel as it is incurring losses for quite some time. The pandemic made things worse. I wanted Tk160 crore.

"The Akij Group has offered us Tk140 crore. Whereas, Chowdhury Group made a bid of Tk145 crore. Talks are underway with a few other business groups."

"Will finalise a deal if anyone offers me the desired price or anything close to it," he added.

However, Akij Group MD Sheikh Bashir Uddin denied reports of such an offer being made.

"We have no plans to buy the Naz Garden hotel and no proposals have been made in this regard."

However, sources have said that businessperson Shokrana, who is involved with BNP's politics, as of recently has been under the radar of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and a preliminary investigation is underway against him.

Several leading business groups, who were interested in making the purchase, backed out after learning about the development.

When contacted on Sunday, Md Moniruzzaman, deputy director of the ACC's Integrated District Office Bogra, said, "The ACC had received complaints against Shokrana long ago.

"Investigation is ongoing based on that information. A report will be submitted after the probe is completed."

However, as no cases have been filed against Shokrana and none of his properties have been seized, there is no legal obstruction for him to sell off his assets including Naz Garden.

It is to be noted that during the early days of the pandemic, the Department of Narcotics Control decided to shut down liquor and alcohol supply to the bar of Naz Garden – on which the hotel's revenue was heavily dependent.

Later the High Court (HC), following a writ filed by Shokrana, directed authorities concerned to resume liquor supply to the hotel and not create any impediment over the issue.

Thengamara Mahila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), one of the country's leading NGOs, has set up a five-star hotel called "Momo Inn" in the Thengamara area near Bogra city.

Business at Naz Garden has been declining since the hotel started operation, claimed businesspersons in Bogra.

Naz Garden was built on some 14 acres of land and officially started its journey in 2005 at Silimpur, adjacent to the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway, on the outskirts of Bogra city.

Shokrana, a well-known politician from Bogra, joined BNP in 1999 with the blessings of Tarique Rahman, son of BNP Chief Khaleda Zia and the party's current acting chairman.

In the 2008 national elections, he contested in the Bogra-1 constituency with BNP's nomination and lost. Then in 2019, Shokrana announced his retirement from politics.