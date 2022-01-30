North’s first 4-star hotel Naz Garden up for grabs

Economy

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 03:03 pm

Related News

North’s first 4-star hotel Naz Garden up for grabs

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 03:03 pm
Hotel Naz Garden. Photo: Collected
Hotel Naz Garden. Photo: Collected

The first four-star hotel of northern Bangladesh – Hotel Naz Garden in Bogra – is up for grabs after being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports, Akij Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates of the country, has already made an offer of Tk140 crore while others join the race for the hotel's ownership.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Naz Garden Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Shokrana, said, "I have been trying to sell the hotel as it is incurring losses for quite some time. The pandemic made things worse. I wanted Tk160 crore.

"The Akij Group has offered us Tk140 crore. Whereas, Chowdhury Group made a bid of Tk145 crore. Talks are underway with a few other business groups."

"Will finalise a deal if anyone offers me the desired price or anything close to it," he added.

However, Akij Group MD Sheikh Bashir Uddin denied reports of such an offer being made.

"We have no plans to buy the Naz Garden hotel and no proposals have been made in this regard."

However, sources have said that businessperson Shokrana, who is involved with BNP's politics, as of recently has been under the radar of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and a preliminary investigation is underway against him.

Several leading business groups, who were interested in making the purchase, backed out after learning about the development.

When contacted on Sunday, Md Moniruzzaman, deputy director of the ACC's Integrated District Office Bogra, said, "The ACC had received complaints against Shokrana long ago.

"Investigation is ongoing based on that information. A report will be submitted after the probe is completed."

However, as no cases have been filed against Shokrana and none of his properties have been seized, there is no legal obstruction for him to sell off his assets including Naz Garden.

It is to be noted that during the early days of the pandemic, the Department of Narcotics Control decided to shut down liquor and alcohol supply to the bar of Naz Garden – on which the hotel's revenue was heavily dependent. 

Later the High Court (HC), following a writ filed by Shokrana, directed authorities concerned to resume liquor supply to the hotel and not create any impediment over the issue.

Thengamara Mahila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), one of the country's leading NGOs, has set up a five-star hotel called "Momo Inn" in the Thengamara area near Bogra city.

Business at Naz Garden has been declining since the hotel started operation, claimed businesspersons in Bogra.

Naz Garden was built on some 14 acres of land and officially started its journey in 2005 at Silimpur, adjacent to the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway, on the outskirts of Bogra city.

Shokrana, a well-known politician from Bogra, joined BNP in 1999 with the blessings of Tarique Rahman, son of BNP Chief Khaleda Zia and the party's current acting chairman.

In the 2008 national elections, he contested in the Bogra-1 constituency with BNP's nomination and lost. Then in 2019, Shokrana announced his retirement from politics.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Akij Group / Naz Garden / Hotel Business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

2h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

4h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

5h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1h | Videos
Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

20h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

22h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP