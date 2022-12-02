Multilateral dev aid supply-driven, not based on countries' demands: Dr Debapriya

Economy

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:23 pm

Related News

Multilateral dev aid supply-driven, not based on countries' demands: Dr Debapriya

“I believe that they [multilateral development organisations] have responded to crises, particularly during the Covid-19 and thereafter. However, the multilateral financing organisations are earmarking the sector as well as the country,” the distinguished fellow said.

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:23 pm
Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya. Illustration: TBS
Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya. Illustration: TBS

Multilateral development finances are supply-driven and not necessarily in response to countries' demands, particularly in respect of Sustainable Development Goals, Centre for Policy Dialogue Distinguished Fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said on Friday. 

"The multilateral development financing system is growing around the world due mainly to the multilateralisation of bilateral funds," he said at a webinar organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.  

"The three countries of South Asia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal, are steadily dependent on multilateral development finance. It [the dependency] is growing but with confusion. Obviously, there will be growth challenges."  

There are some issues with partnership and coordination, he added.

"I believe that they [multilateral development organisations] have responded to crises, particularly during the Covid-19 and thereafter. However, the multilateral financing organisations are earmarking the sector as well as the country," the distinguished fellow said.

Lawmaker Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Centre for Policy Dialogue Executive Director Fahmida Khatun, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Policy Analysis Head Olivier Cattaneo spoke at the event, titled "Multilateral Development Finance: Supporting an Inclusive and Sustainable Recovery in South Asia".

Foreign experts including India's Research and Information System for Developing Countries Director General Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Institute of Policy Studies of Sri Lanka Research Director Dr Nisha Arunatilake, and Nepal's South Asia Watch on Trade, Economics and Environment Executive Director Dr Paras Kharel joined the programme.

They discussed different aspects of the recently published Multilateral Development Finance 2022 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Fahmida Khatun said according to the annual report published by the global policy forum, multilateral development organisations have increased assistance, yet there is a huge gap. 

The report shows the gap – a 63% fall in humanitarian assistance in 2022. 

The speakers also expressed their concern over the rise of non-concessional finance against the concessional – crucial for the least developed countries. 

They also added that LDC graduating countries will face more challenges to get multilateral development finance because they will lose the quota-free and duty-free market access, and the eligibility to avail low-interest loans.

Top News

CPD / development aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

12h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

13h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

2h | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

2h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

3h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill