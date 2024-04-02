Govt must control inflation, increase private investments to tackle poverty

Thoughts

Dr Fahmida Khatun; Executive Director, Center for Policy Dialogue 
02 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 11:07 pm

Related News

Govt must control inflation, increase private investments to tackle poverty

Firstly, urgent measures must be taken to control inflation, though the government should have taken steps to control it way earlier.

Dr Fahmida Khatun; Executive Director, Center for Policy Dialogue 
02 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 11:07 pm
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Illustration: TBS
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Illustration: TBS

A World Bank projection states that extreme poor will increase by 5 lakh and moderate poor by 8.4 lakh within FY24. These numbers are deeply troubling.

When poverty escalates, a decline in the income of the working population is inevitable. To tackle the situation, the government would need to increase the allocation of Social Safety Net programmes to support the poor. Unfortunately, our tax-GDP ratio remains stagnant, so the government will have to borrow from banks or find alternative means to increase income to finance such expenditures, placing further strain on government resources. Besides, the economy will miss out on the productivity from those marginalised by poverty and unemployment.

To address this pressing issue, the government should undertake three key interventions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Firstly, urgent measures must be taken to control inflation, though the government should have taken steps to control it way earlier. Though late, the recent adjustments by the central bank like increased policy rate in monetary policy is a step in the right direction and it will take some time to reap the benefits. Apart from this, the government should increase its supervision to keep market management in order to control inflation.

Secondly, fiscal discipline is imperative. The government has to bring down its spending on non-essential areas, especially operating and unproductive sector expenses. Moreover, it will actually become difficult for the government to control inflation if it integrates fiscal policy and monetary policy.

Lastly, stimulating private sector investment is paramount but for that bureaucratic hurdles have to be removed. Especially, obstacles that businessmen face in setting up and running a business have to be dealt with by taking effective steps. Increasing foreign investment should also be a priority because if the government fails to bring in new investments, there will be no new employment and if employment does not increase, it will not be possible to reduce poverty.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Fahmida Khatun / CPD / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

5h | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

10h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

15h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

2h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

4h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

6h | Videos
How China wants to beat the US

How China wants to beat the US

4h | Videos