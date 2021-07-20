Mongla port, customs revenues higher in pandemic 

The government's customs tax and duties raised at Mongla port in outgoing fiscal year 2020–'21, was Tk826 crore more than in the previous year.

Mongla Customs House collected more than Tk3,975 crore in FY2020 – 21 against a target of Tk5,175 crore. The port as distinct from the customs house, also collected another Tk340 crore in the same time frame.

In FY 2019 – 20, Mongla Customs House revenues were Tk3,149 crore against a target of 4,692 crore. In fiscal year 2018 – 19, the house earned Tk3,238 crore.

However, compared to previous fiscal years, the government's overall Mongla port revenues increased in outgoing FY21, despite the sustained onslaught of the pandemic.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman, Mongla Port Authority, said the sincere efforts of port authorities and customs officials in keeping the port operational round the clock despite the raging pandemic, have helped both the port and customs house see a modest, yet steady, growth in revenues.

Director (Traffic) of Mongla port Authority, Md Mostafa Kamal, said that although nearly 60% of all imported reconditioned cars in the country come through Mongla port, the import target of reconditioned cars was not met in the outgoing fiscal year. But imports have still increased compared to past fiscal years.

Commissioner of Mongla Customs House, Mohammad Hossain Ahmed, said that due to Covid-19, importers cut their imports due to a decline in the sale of reconditioned cars. This in turn negatively impacted the port and customs house in meeting their projected revenue targets.

According to official data, in FY21, some 14,474 reconditioned cars were imported through the port.

Besides reconditioned cars, Mongla port revenues depend heavily on the imports of frozen goods, cosmetics, raw materials for cement production, and LPG gas.

