Malaysia wants close relations with Chattogram-based businessmen: High Commissioner Haznah

Economy

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 02:44 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Malaysia wants close relations with Chattogram-based businessmen, said Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Mohammad Hashim on Friday (17 March). 

"Chattogram has a world-class reputation for business.  We want Chattogram businessmen to have a closer relationship with Malaysia", she said while addressing a reception accorded by the newly appointed Malaysian Honorary Consul of Chattogram Mohammed Akther Pervez at Mohsin Villa in the port city on Friday, said a press release served on Sunday (19 March).

"We also want the people of Chattogram to get the benefit of the advanced medical system in Malaysia", she added. 

Invited by the Honorary Consul of Chattogram Mohammed Akther Pervez the Malaysian convoy arrived at Chattogram Shah Amanat Airport at 10:30am on Thursday (16 March) for a three-day visit to the port city.

The Malaysian High Commissioner visited Watex Garments, ACE bicycle and ALITA Bike factory in KEPZ on her first day of visit.

Later, she had a courtesy meeting with Chittagong Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan and Bangladesh Exports Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) Executive Director Abdus Sobhan. 

The next day, the Malaysian High Commissioner visited PHP NOF Galvanizing Mills, PHP Float Glass Industry, PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industry, PHP Automobiles factory and the site for PHP Family at Mirasarai Industrial City.

Later, she took part in the reception at Mohsin Villa where PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman, PHP Float Glass Industries Managing Director Amir Hussain Sohel, BMCCI President Almas Kabir, former chairman of Chattogram Development Authority Abdus Salam, former vice-chancellor of Chattogram University Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury, businessman and entrepreneur Abu Taiyob, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Tanveer Chowdhury, PHP Family Management Director Ali Hossain Chowdhury Sohag, Managing Director of PHP Shipyard and Recycling Industries Zahirul Islam, BEPZA Executive Director Abdus Sobhan along with business leaders of the port city were present. 

Referring to the history of Bangladesh's relationship with Malaysia, Md Amir Hossain Sohel said, "Malaysia was the first country to recognise Bangladesh as an independent country in 1971. It is a culturally rich country in South Asia with which we have many opportunities to work in."

