Japan to provide US$4m for Bangladesh's primary education development

The Japan government will provide Bangladesh with a $4 million grant for Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP4).

IWAMA Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh and Sharifa Khan, secretary of Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance signed the Exchange of Notes on the Japanese grant aid on Tuesday (20 June 20), reads a press release.

Based on this agreement between the two counties, ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh office and Sharifa Khan signed a relevant grant agreement.

"In order for Bangladesh to achieve the further ambition to become a developed country in 2041, it is important not only to achieve economic growth but also to improve the quality of education accelerating Bangladesh's inclusive growth," said ambassador IWAMA.

He added, "I would like to emphasize that PEDP4 has been playing and will play a vital role. We will continue to support every level of education in this country."

Japan has provided total about $15 million for PEDP4, including this 4th grant, which is the financial support for a variety of implementations for achieving the programme.