China's embassy in Japan says it opposes Japanese lawmakers visiting Taiwan

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:34 pm

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te asked China on Monday to stop its military and political threats

Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

China's embassy in Japan on Tuesday said it firmly opposes Japanese lawmakers visiting Taiwan and expressed firm protests.

"The Japanese government and some politicians ignored China's strong opposition and congratulated Taiwan's Lai," an embassy spokesperson said according to a statement.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te asked China on Monday to stop its military and political threats, saying in his inauguration speech that peace was the only choice and that Beijing had to respect the choice of the Taiwanese people.

