Japanese team due next week for negotiations on economic partnership deal

Bangladesh

UNB
16 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 10:08 pm

Related News

Japanese team due next week for negotiations on economic partnership deal

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud expressed hope that the EPA would be concluded to get Japanese financial concessions by 2026 when Bangladesh will be graduated from LDC status.

UNB
16 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 10:08 pm

Photo via UNB
Photo via UNB

A trade negotiating team from Japan will visit Dhaka from 19-23 May for the first round of Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) negotiations.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud expressed hope that the EPA would be concluded to get Japanese financial concessions by 2026 when Bangladesh will be graduated from LDC status.

Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Hosaka Yasushi, who met Hasan Mahmud on 15 May, expressed his optimism to ensure the steady improvement of bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh under the "Strategic Partnership" and work together to realise a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)".

Hosaka mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan in April last year was a cornerstone of future bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He expressed his gratitude to the government of Bangladesh for hosting the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD30) Global Dialogue.

During the meeting, Hasan showed his appreciation for Japan's assistance in the development of infrastructure in Bangladesh and expressed his desire to further develop the bilateral relations, particularly to attract more Japanese investment in Bangladesh including Matarbari and areas in Chattogram.

Hasan sought Japan's assistance in helping Bangladesh develop its ship recycling industry in a safe and sustainable manner. He sought necessary funds through Jica in this regard to expedite the process.

The vice minister informed that Japan would shortly send a technical expert team in this regard.

They both expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan in different multilateral fora and hoped that both countries will continue close cooperation for international peace, security, and sustainable development.

Top News

Japan / Bangladesh-Japan / Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

8h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

9h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

10h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

10m | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

2h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

2h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

1h | Videos