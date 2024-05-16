Japanese team due next week for negotiations on economic partnership deal

Photo via UNB

A trade negotiating team from Japan will visit Dhaka from 19-23 May for the first round of Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) negotiations.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud expressed hope that the EPA would be concluded to get Japanese financial concessions by 2026 when Bangladesh will be graduated from LDC status.

Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Hosaka Yasushi, who met Hasan Mahmud on 15 May, expressed his optimism to ensure the steady improvement of bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh under the "Strategic Partnership" and work together to realise a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)".

Hosaka mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan in April last year was a cornerstone of future bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan.

He expressed his gratitude to the government of Bangladesh for hosting the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD30) Global Dialogue.

During the meeting, Hasan showed his appreciation for Japan's assistance in the development of infrastructure in Bangladesh and expressed his desire to further develop the bilateral relations, particularly to attract more Japanese investment in Bangladesh including Matarbari and areas in Chattogram.

Hasan sought Japan's assistance in helping Bangladesh develop its ship recycling industry in a safe and sustainable manner. He sought necessary funds through Jica in this regard to expedite the process.

The vice minister informed that Japan would shortly send a technical expert team in this regard.

They both expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan in different multilateral fora and hoped that both countries will continue close cooperation for international peace, security, and sustainable development.