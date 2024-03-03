SAH75: Shakib Al Hasan's footwear brand begins its journey

SAH75, the footwear brand, co-owned by cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, has started its journey.

The new brand was officially launched today at a hotel in Dhaka in a joint venture with Step Footwear, a domestic non-leather footwear manufacturer.

Step Footwear will manufacture and market footwear and activewear under the new brand. These products will be available in 95 Step Footwear showrooms across the country.

Shakib Al Hasan said at the event, "I have been working on this brand for a year. I need your help to make this brand big. Your good advice will help improve the quality of this brand's products."

Responding to a question, Shakib Al Hasan said, "I like all kinds of business. The fish business attracts me a lot. Since sports is my workplace, I started my journey with Step."

"We have to get out of the mindset of buying foreign products with high prices and local products with low prices. SAH75 products will be of premium quality. So the price may be a bit high," he added

Shamim Kabir, managing director of Step Footwear said, "We will produce some shoes under the brand, while the remaining products will be sourced from both domestic and international suppliers.

"The products will then be sold through Step showrooms, offering a range of items including shoes, sandals, boots, bats, pads, sportswear, and activewear."

"We aim to establish the new brand of Shakib Al Hasan and Step Footwear as a global brand," Shamim Kabir vowed.

There are three factories for Step Footwear in Narsingdi. Trolley bags and backpacks are manufactured in two of these factories, while another factory produces shoemaking equipment, according to company officials.

All three factories are currently in full production. Under the agreement with Shakib, only the footwear factory will produce non-leather footwear, including shoes, sports gear, and jerseys.