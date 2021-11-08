HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly

The committee formed by the High Court to manage, control and assess the liabilities of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly has sealed off its four warehouses at Savar on Monday.

The five-membered committee led by former Appellate Division justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik visited two warehouses at Aminbazar and two others at Baliarpur Monday noon.

The committee found some beverages, television sets and packed electronic products in one of the warehouses.

The committee also found that many valuable products were removed from the warehouses following the the arrests of Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the platform, on 16 September by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik told journalists that the warehouses were sealed off as the High Court ordered a ban on the sale and transfer of its movable and immovable property on 22 September.

He said the committee is working to safeguard the interests of the consumers and the merchants.

"We are seeing how much of the Evaly's debt can be paid from the assets it has," he said.

The committee was ordered to submit a progress report to the High Court on 23 November.

On 18 October, the High Court formed the five-member committee to run the e-commerce platform.

Other members of the board are former secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan and additional secretary Mahbub Kabir Milon, chartered accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and lawyer Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz.