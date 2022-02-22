Govt to move away from subsidies: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that steps must be taken to reduce and finally stop government subsidies.

The government is looking for ways to stop providing subsidies, especially in the gas and electricity sector, Planning Minister MA Mannan said quoting the prime minister.

He briefed reporters about this new directive following a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

If 85 million cubic feet (MCF) of imported LNG is added to the national grid every day to meet the demand for gas in the country, the government's subsidy will stand at around Tk25,000 crore in the current fiscal year alone, which is more than six times the budgetary allocation in FY22.

But in the current fiscal year's budget, only Tk4,000 crore has been allocated to subsidise LNG, of which Tk1000 crore was disbursed so far. The Finance Division suggested hiking gas prices as it is not possible to meet Petrobangla's demand with the budgetary allocation.

The government gave Petrobangla Tk1,000 crore in LNG subsidy in FY19, Tk2,500 crore in FY20 and Tk2,812 crore in FY21.

It is not only in the LNG sector that subsidies are increasing, the government is also burdened with more than three times higher than the budget allocation in the power and fertiliser sectors. The government is looking to raise power and gas prices further, with the state subsidy burden going beyond affordability amid a global price spike.

Also, it is good to know that the finance ministry suggested designing three separate stimulus packages for low-income people, farmers and some select exporters in case energy prices are hiked.

While subsidies are inevitable, extra care is needed to use public money to benefit selected groups of few or to make consumers pay for inefficiencies of others.