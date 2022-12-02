Good quality local products at SME fair pull huge holiday crowds

The organisers and entrepreneurs of the 10th National SME Fair were pleased to see hordes of visitors thronging the fairground in the capital on Friday.

The fair was organised at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre to promote and sell products manufactured by local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The reason the fair managed to pull such a hefty crowd is because of the so many good quality locally-made products showcased here, according to organisers.

The 10-day fair, which started on 24 November, will end on Saturday. On Friday, the entrance of the fair became heavily congested by the rush of visitors.

Mohammad Hasan, a private sector employee who came to the fair from Dhanmondi with his family, was seen roaming the stalls carrying eight shopping bags in both hands.

He told The Business Standard (TBS) that he bought versatile jute products, earthenware, Nakshi Kantha, a type of embroidered quilt, and Jamdani sarees. "The products are 100% locally-made and high-quality."

Visiting the fair on Friday afternoon, every stall was seen crowded with visitors. Entrepreneurs from various local sectors have managed to set up their stalls.

Around 350 companies participated in the fair organised by the SME Foundation for the 10th time.

The fair offered a diverse range of stalls showcasing jute products, leather goods, clothing, design and fashion wear, handicrafts, agro-processed products, herbal products, plastics, electronics, light engineering products, and technology products.

Ortha was selling bed sheets, pillows, cushions, mattresses, and winter collection products at the fair.

Ortha Founder and CEO Nitai Sarker told TBS, "These products are made in our factory. Due to the good quality and relatively low prices, the demand is very good. We are selling comforters at Tk1,199 per piece and getting huge orders from consumers."

Another company Kishanghor Agro produces value-added products from multiple fruits and nuts such as cashew nuts, coffee, mango and pineapple.

Managing Director of the organisation Md Tarequl Islam said, "We got a good response from the buyers in the fair. We manufacture quality products. Due to local production, the prices of our products are relatively lower than the imported products."

The stall of Jamdani Lovers was seen selling a good number of Jamdani sarees, panjabis and three-piece dresses.

Mohammad Hasanuzzaman, a sales staff at the stall, told TBS, "We have sold products worth more than Tk1 lakh. But we had more publicity than sales. We participated in the fair mainly to promote our products."

SME Foundation Managing Director Md Mafizur Rahman told TBS, "People are very interested in our fair. The quality of products made by entrepreneurs from all countries is good and visitors will not be disappointed."

"In last year's fair, Tk12 crore worth of products were sold and the participants received purchase orders worth Tk17 crore. This year, the fair is expected to generate cash sales of Tk25 crore and orders of over Tk50 crore," said Mafizur Rahman.

"We have also brought the officials of the foreign embassies located in Bangladesh to the fair to promote the products of the entrepreneurs," he added.