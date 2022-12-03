Highest ever sales, orders received in 10th SME Fair

Economy

Joynal Abedin Shishir
03 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:36 pm

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The 10th National SME Product Fair saw product sales of Tk12.15 crore and orders worth Tk19.36 crore, which is the highest compared to previous years.

The fair is organised by SME Foundation to encourage and promote small and medium enterprises. There were 350 stalls of 325 companies in this fair of 100% local products organised at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

SME Foundation Managing Director Md Mafizur Rahman told The Business Standard (TBS), "Compared to last year, we received more sales and orders. Last year's sales were Tk10 crores, which is more than Tk12 crores this year. Last year, we received an order of Tk17 crores, which increased to Tk19.36 crores."

He added that the product quality, presentation and customer reviews this year got a better response.

Esrat Jahan Chowdhury stalled at the fair with Tulika brand for the 5th time. He told TBS that she had the highest sales and orders compared to previous years. Sales were worth Tk3 lakh and orders received were worth Tk6 lakh. She is satisfied with the turnover.

Another entrepreneur, Mustafa Kamal of Dry Food said that he sold products worth Tk3.5 lakh and received orders of Tk2 lakh.

The last day of the fair was 3 December. Friday and Saturday, the weekly holidays, saw huge turnouts.

Private service holder Abbas Uddin came to the fair with his family.

"The products in the fair are 100% local, and varied and the quality is very good. I bought products worth Tk15,000. I have bought sarees for my mother and wife. I came to the fair on Friday and Saturday," said Abbas.

Earlier on 1 December, the entrepreneur-banker matchmaking (Financial Literacy and Loan Application Spot Assessment) programme was held at the loan matchmaking booth set up in the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre fair premises to create opportunities for entrepreneurs participating in the 10th National SME Product Fair and facilitate easy financing.

Representatives of 12 banks and financial institutions participated in the programme. Hundreds of entrepreneurs willing to take loans registered in the programme, out of which 72 entrepreneurs were initially shortlisted and subjected to spot assessment by the participating banks.

Initially, loans were approved in favour of five entrepreneurs and several more entrepreneurs are in the process of loan approval. This is the first time in the fair that loans are distributed to entrepreneurs after evaluating applications immediately.

Also, 11 brands were awarded on the last day based on sales, product quality and a product presentation at the fair. The institutions are Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre, Limbs Engineering Globex, RR Imperial Electric Cables Ltd Samo Leather, Anna Fashion, Hat Box, Oikya.com.bd, The Eastan Pickle Company Ltd, Ghior Bamboo Cane Industrial Cluster, Tigao Crafts Fashion and Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation.

SME Fair / 10th SME Fair / SME Foundation

