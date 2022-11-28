IPDC participates in National SME Fair 2022 as gold sponsor

IPDC participates in National SME Fair 2022 as gold sponsor

IPDC is participating in this year's National SME Fair 2022 as a Gold Sponsor. 

The Event was inaugurated on Thursday 24 November , and it will be open till 3 December, reads a press release.

As part of IPDC's initiative to promote access to the market for the Entrepreneurs of IPDC, IPDC has provided a stall to "Enroute Greeneries". They have come up with an interesting initiative in this stall where eco friendly plates are being made from Betel Leaf. An additional stall has been made to promote IPDC branding.

IPDC / SME Fair

