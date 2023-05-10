G7 nations should end support for LNG to meet fossil fuel phase-out target: CPD

Economy

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

G7 nations should end support for LNG to meet fossil fuel phase-out target: CPD

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 09:42 pm
G7 nations should end support for LNG to meet fossil fuel phase-out target: CPD

The member countries of the Group of Seven (G7) should end all direct and indirect support for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel and infrastructure within their own territories and overseas, including developing countries like Bangladesh, in order to meet the fossil fuel phase-out target by 2030, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a think tank, said on Wednesday.

"Promoting liquefied natural gas as a transitional fuel will further disrupt the process of fossil fuel phase-out by the targeted time because LNG itself is a carbon-based fuel," the think tank noted at a dialogue at a hotel in Dhaka.

G7 is an intergovernmental political forum comprising Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, the UK and the US.

The group members had committed to abandoning coal by 2030 and to ending new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector.

But their plan failed with the group stressing the use of LNG as a transitional fuel in their territories and overseas to meet the global net zero commitment, said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at CPD, while presenting a keynote at the dialogue.

Instead of being the world's highest LNG exporter, the US now has two LNG regasification infrastructures in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, while Japan is investing in LNG globally, including in Bangladesh, along with its own dependency on natural gas and LNG for the next 10-15 years, added Moazzem.

At the upcoming G7 Summit, scheduled for 19-21 May 2023 in Hiroshima, Japan, Bangladesh,  as a graduating developing country, expects to receive proper guidance, assistance, support, and funding to prevent, mitigate and adapt to climate change to ensure the clean energy transition, he added.

The dialogue, titled "G7 Summit in 2023: Call for Global Initiatives for Ending Support for Fossil Fuels and Accelerating the Transition to Renewable Energy", was chaired by Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the think tank.

"There are several studies indicating that if we go at this rate of current economic activity and emissions, then we may not be able to fulfil the target that was set by global leaders at the climate conference in 2015," she said.

"So, standing at a significant time before the next G7 Summit, we would like to know what leaders from developed countries are going to offer us," she added.

Tanvir Shakil Joy, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, said that there are various technologies for setting the energy mix.

"But before setting our energy mix, we first need to think from our perspective, which suits us best. We need to ensure energy for all at an affordable cost. We should not take any technology that is not viable for us," he added.

Speaking about the renewable energy target, Tanvir Shakil Joy said that there are several options to increase the renewable energy share. "The idea of floating solar seems viable for us as it is possible without interrupting agriculture fields."

On how the UK can help Bangladesh meet its renewable target, Matt Cannell, deputy British high commissioner in Dhaka, said that it has a bilateral partnership with Bangladesh that focuses on how the UK can contribute and share its experience to boost renewables in Bangladesh.

Regarding more finance for climate change protection and adaptation, he said, "To turn billions into trillions, we need private sector engagement to address the climate issue."

He said the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war is overshadowing the whole climate and environment issue.

Shedding light on Japan's contribution to Bangladesh's renewable energy, Tatsuya Machida, deputy chief of mission (minister) of the Embassy of Japan, said that the Japan International Cooperation Agency is preparing a unified power master plant with a fuel mix that will help the country achieve its renewable targets.

"Besides, we are providing very efficient coal energy generation in the Matarbari Coal Power Plant, through which we can achieve cleaner energy that also reflects our commitment towards cleaner energy," added the diplomat.

Among others, Florian Höllen, head of cooperation at the German Embassy in Dhaka, Syed Mohammad Aminur Rahman, director (energy efficiency and conservation) of SREDA, and Humayun Rashid, managing director of Energypac Power Generation, also spoke at the event.

Top News

CPD / LNG / G7

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

8h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

8h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

13h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

2h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

3h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter