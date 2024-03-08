FM Hasan discusses more manpower export with UAE

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (8 March) discussed recruitment of more Bangladeshi nationals in all sectors of the UAE job market as well as in all Emirates.

The foreign minister held bilateral meeting with the UAE Minister for Human Resources and Emiratization Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar at the latter's office in Dubai Emirates, reads a press release.

Hasan Mahmud requested to reopen visa in all trades in all emirates and ease the visa procedure for Bangladeshi workers in all categories as well as transfer of work permit from one employer to another.

The UAE minister responded that there was no bar in place to the employment of Bangladeshi workers, adding that UAE government is focusing on recruiting skilled workforce based on the demand of the technology-driven job market.

He also apprised about the use of AI and related software to process the recruitment and management of the workforce in UAE and expressed concerns over the credentials of skills verification and certification of the job seekers.

In this context, the foreign minister informed his UAE counterpart about Bangladesh government's initiatives for enhancing the skills of UAE-bound workforce and expressed readiness to hire UAE language trainers to prepare our workforce to suit the demand of UAE job market.

Referring to the recruitment of nurses by Kuwaiti government, Hasan Mahmud requested the UAE side to recruit qualified nurses and medical professionals from Bangladesh.

The UAE minister welcomed the proposal and assured that they would examine the Kuwaiti recruitment model in the upcoming joint technical committee meeting in Dhaka. Both sides also discussed the welfare issues of the Bangladeshi community in the UAE.

Most importantly, the challenges facing the signing off seafarers to use UAE ports with CDC to return home was also discussed at the meeting.

The UAE minister assured that his ministry would address the matter promptly with urgency.

Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Md Abu Zafar, consul general to Dubai and director general of West Asia wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka were present from Bangladesh side.

Hasan Mahmud is scheduled to hold bilateral consultation with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan this evening at Royal Palace in Al Ain city.

During the two-day visit, the minister will also attend a community meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates living in the UAE in observance with the Historic 7 March and meet other dignitaries.

Religious Affairs Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Central Committee Advocate Sirajul Mustafa is accompanying the minister.