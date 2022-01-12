FBCCI seeks engagements with six major trade blocs

Economy

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

FBCCI seeks engagements with six major trade blocs

The apex trade body also requests government not to impose Covid lockdown

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:09 pm
FBCCI seeks engagements with six major trade blocs

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has recommended that the government scale up engagements with six major trade blocs to survive challenges stemming from Bangladesh's graduation to developing country status in 2026.    

Bangladesh should approach the blocs for joining them, or sign trade agreements with members belonging to the coalitions, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said at a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday.  

Referring to the trading alliances – the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), European Economic Union, USA, EU, post-Brexit UK and African Continental Free Trade Area, Jashim Uddin noted that they control more than 90% of world trade.

He said Bangladesh will have to face a series of challenges both at home and abroad once it steps into the developing country club in 2026.

The FBCCI president said the country's export will experience severe competition in terms of both price and quality, while local industries will lose the shield of protective tariff and tax measures following the graduation.  

"We need bilateral FTA [free trade agreement] and PTA [preferential trade agreement] to make our export sustainable and to survive the competition with the market peers," he added.

The UN in November last year approved Bangladesh's graduation to developing country status in 2026, with a potential five-year take off period from 2021. During the preparation stage, the country will get all market access facilities meant for a least developed nation. In addition, there will be another three-year quota-free facility from 2026 to the European market.

This means there will be no facilities left for Bangladesh in foreign markets after 2029. The country's export then will have to rely on bilateral treaties such as PTA and FTA to compete with its peers.    

Bangladesh could sign a bilateral deal with Nepal only.    

The FBCCI president said Bangladesh needs to highlight specific trade topics, such as tariff loss, environmental issues, labour issues, investment, rules of origin, e-commerce and movement of persons, while negotiating the deals.    

He emphasised enhancing the negotiation capacity of both public and private bodies and called for public-private joint efforts.

Noting the remarkable progress made in the country's industrial sector, Jashim Uddin sought policy support so that a backward linkage industry can be set up. He said the existing policies and regulations should be reconfigured in line with the fourth industrial revolution.  

Referring to the failure of the banking sector regarding facilities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) yet, he said SMEs must be facilitated for the sake of the economy.

"Banks are more inclined towards the corporates since the approach can bring in more success in lending with a little effort. But they should discard such mentality."    

He said SMEs are forced to borrow from non-governmental organisations at 20-25% interest, which impedes their recovery from the pandemic.  

The FBCCI president also spoke on various issues, including the government's revenue policy, harassment of traders by customs officials, and stopping VAT collection from small ventures.

He also requested the government not to impose a lockdown in the future even if Covid infections soar.

Top News

FBCCI / Trade Bloc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

7h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

9h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Now | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

3h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

5h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found