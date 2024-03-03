FBCCI calls for removing complications in obtaining licences for private clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centres

Logo of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI). Photo: Collected

Business leaders today (3 March) called for simplification of the process of obtaining and renewing licences of private clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres as well as extending the duration of licences.

At a meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) Standing Committee on Private Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Medical Equipments, the businessmen in the sector also emphasised establishing medical equipment factories in the country and developing skilled medical technologists to capture the export markets abroad.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest in the meeting held at the FBCCI office in the capital's Motijheel.

Mentioning the important contribution of the government as well as the private sector in ensuring healthcare for the people of the country, Mahbubul said, "Despite various limitations, private clinics and hospitals are serving people with professionalism."

FBCCI Senior Vice-President Md Amin Helaly said, "Due to necessity, clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres have been established by private initiatives from big cities to district and upazila levels. But they have been developed in a very informal way.

"Instead of shutting down these institutions, they should be given time to correct their errors and improve quality."

FBCCI Vice-President Shomi Kaiser, FBCCI Director Hafez Hazi Harun-Or- Rashid, the standing committee's Chairman Md Mokadesh Ali Majumdar Shaheen, FBCCI Director Syed Mohammad Bakhtiar, former director Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), and JMI Group Managing Director Abdur Razzak were present at the meeting among others.