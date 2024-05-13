Real estate businessmen call for reduction in flat, land registration fees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 08:18 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Real estate and housing sector businessmen have called for reduction in flat and land registration fees and making necessary amendments in the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) of Dhaka and building regulations.

They urged the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and the ministries concerned to take necessary measures in this regard today (13 May) during a meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FBCCI) standing committee at the FBCCI office in the capital's Motijheel, reads a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest in the meeting, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said, "The demand of the housing sector is increasing day by day. If the registration fee is made affordable, the sale of flats will increase. On the one hand, the problem of human accommodation will be solved, on the other hand, this sector will develop." 

Mahbubul Alam also called for increasing the vigilance of the authorities concerned to control the price of construction materials to keep the prices of flats within the reach of common people.

"The DAP and building regulations have become the biggest fears for the country's real estate businessmen," said Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajal, director of FBCCI and former president of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB).

"Realtors are not against DAP or building regulations but the Rajuk and related ministries need to formulate rules friendly to the housing sector," he added.

Speakers at the meeting also addressed a number of issues in the housing sector including removing complications related to project approval, eliminating discrimination in determining floor area ratio (FAR) based on region, relaxing height limit restrictions for construction of buildings or structures and ensuring bank loans for housing sector.

