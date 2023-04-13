FBCCI asks revenue board to consult before making regulations

Economy

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 07:08 pm

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) asked the government to sit and discuss with the federation before forming any Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO).   

President of FBCCI Md Jashim Uddin, while presenting a proposal for the upcoming budget for 2023-24 fiscal at the 43rd meeting of the Consultative Committee of the National Board of Revenue at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Thursday (13 April), stressed the need for such consultations.

"The National Board of Revenue introduces many SROs on their own accord without consulting traders. Later, there are problems in implementation at the field level.

"Before forming any SRO, sit with us, talk. Accepting every suggestion is not necessary. But there is no obstacle in talking."

An SRO is a subordinate legislation, which is a collective term for statutory rules, regulations, ordinances, by-laws, and notification, issued by government bodies.

At the meeting, the FBCCI president also said customs officials made arbitrary valuations of imported goods, which increased the price of goods.

"There is a task force consisting of traders and NBR members, but it is ineffective," he said.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting.

