IFAD deepens partnership with Bangladesh, opens new office to drive rural development 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 04:55 pm

Related News

IFAD deepens partnership with Bangladesh, opens new office to drive rural development 

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gerardine Mukeshimana, vice-president of The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), yesterday (2 May) inaugurated a new country office in Bangladesh on her first official visit to the country, marking another step forward in IFAD's enduring commitment to supporting Bangladesh's rural development efforts. 

Speaking at the event, Mukeshimana said, "Over the past week, I have seen how IFAD and the Government of Bangladesh have worked together to empower small-scale farmers – especially women and youth - to adapt to climate change, increase their incomes, and produce more nutritious food for their communities. IFAD's new office in Bangladesh marks a strategic milestone in our mission to be closer to our partners, foster stronger collaboration, and drive even impactful change in rural Bangladesh." 

"Today, as we open the new IFAD country office in Bangladesh, we applaud their commitment to advancing rural development. This milestone highlights our shared dedication to empowering communities and promoting sustainability. Wishing IFAD all the best on this new journey," said Md Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary and Wing chief (Coordination and NORDIC), Economic Relations Division, Government of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The inauguration of this office is an opportunity to celebrate all that IFAD and Bangladesh have achieved together on the path to building better lives and livelihoods for rural people. It also signifies a renewed energy and enthusiasm within the country team to enhance collaborative efforts to tackle persistent development challenges," said Reehana Rifat Raza, IFAD Regional Director, Asia-Pacific. 

As IFAD strengthens its presence and expands its financial resources in Bangladesh, it recognizes the immense potential for even greater impact through enhanced partnerships with the government, bilateral and multilateral donor agencies, and the private sector. IFAD-assisted interventions have invested in everything from ensuring easy and affordable access to rural finance and enhancing infrastructure development to promoting climate-smart agricultural practices.  

"This new space signals the depth of IFAD's commitment to supporting Bangladesh in reducing poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," said Arnoud Hameleers, IFAD Country Director, Bangladesh.  

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Stephanie Micallef, Senior Adviser to the Vice-President, Jiaoqun Shi, Country Representative, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Bangladesh, and Domenico Scalpelli, Representatives, World Food Programme Bangladesh, were also present. 

The IFAD delegation, led by the Vice-President, had earlier visited IFAD-financed projects in northern Bangladesh, where they met officials from implementing partners -- the Local Government Engineering Department and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation -- in Nilphamari, and Thakurgaon districts. They also and engaged directly with project participants, including small-scale farmers and agribusinesses. Through IFAD's support, these communities have gained access to vital resources such as finance, inputs, training, and market linkage information. 

Since 1978, IFAD has supported the Government of Bangladesh in its ambitious rural development goals. Over the past 45 years, IFAD has supported 37 projects, mobilizing $3.9 billion in financing, to improve the lives and livelihoods of more than 11 million families. 

Today, IFAD's programme in Bangladesh is one of its largest. Currently, IFAD has invested $519 million in Bangladesh, distributed across six ongoing projects implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Local Government Engineering Department, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation and the Bangladesh Water Development Board. Bangladesh has also shown its strong commitment to IFAD's mandate, contributing $2 million to IFAD's resources as a member of its Governing Council. 

United Nation’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) / Bangladesh / rural development 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

8h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

21h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

6h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

19h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

21h | Videos
Will India step into Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy 2025?

Will India step into Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy 2025?

1h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

22h | Videos