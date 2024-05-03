IFAD deepens partnership with Bangladesh, opens new office to drive rural development 

Gerardine Mukeshimana, vice-president of The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), yesterday (2 May) inaugurated a new country office in Bangladesh on her first official visit to the country, marking another step forward in IFAD's enduring commitment to supporting Bangladesh's rural development efforts.

Speaking at the event, Mukeshimana said, "Over the past week, I have seen how IFAD and the Government of Bangladesh have worked together to empower small-scale farmers – especially women and youth - to adapt to climate change, increase their incomes, and produce more nutritious food for their communities. IFAD's new office in Bangladesh marks a strategic milestone in our mission to be closer to our partners, foster stronger collaboration, and drive even impactful change in rural Bangladesh."

"Today, as we open the new IFAD country office in Bangladesh, we applaud their commitment to advancing rural development. This milestone highlights our shared dedication to empowering communities and promoting sustainability. Wishing IFAD all the best on this new journey," said Md Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary and Wing chief (Coordination and NORDIC), Economic Relations Division, Government of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

"The inauguration of this office is an opportunity to celebrate all that IFAD and Bangladesh have achieved together on the path to building better lives and livelihoods for rural people. It also signifies a renewed energy and enthusiasm within the country team to enhance collaborative efforts to tackle persistent development challenges," said Reehana Rifat Raza, IFAD Regional Director, Asia-Pacific.

As IFAD strengthens its presence and expands its financial resources in Bangladesh, it recognizes the immense potential for even greater impact through enhanced partnerships with the government, bilateral and multilateral donor agencies, and the private sector. IFAD-assisted interventions have invested in everything from ensuring easy and affordable access to rural finance and enhancing infrastructure development to promoting climate-smart agricultural practices.

"This new space signals the depth of IFAD's commitment to supporting Bangladesh in reducing poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," said Arnoud Hameleers, IFAD Country Director, Bangladesh.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Stephanie Micallef, Senior Adviser to the Vice-President, Jiaoqun Shi, Country Representative, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Bangladesh, and Domenico Scalpelli, Representatives, World Food Programme Bangladesh, were also present.

The IFAD delegation, led by the Vice-President, had earlier visited IFAD-financed projects in northern Bangladesh, where they met officials from implementing partners -- the Local Government Engineering Department and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation -- in Nilphamari, and Thakurgaon districts. They also and engaged directly with project participants, including small-scale farmers and agribusinesses. Through IFAD's support, these communities have gained access to vital resources such as finance, inputs, training, and market linkage information.

Since 1978, IFAD has supported the Government of Bangladesh in its ambitious rural development goals. Over the past 45 years, IFAD has supported 37 projects, mobilizing $3.9 billion in financing, to improve the lives and livelihoods of more than 11 million families.

Today, IFAD's programme in Bangladesh is one of its largest. Currently, IFAD has invested $519 million in Bangladesh, distributed across six ongoing projects implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Local Government Engineering Department, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation and the Bangladesh Water Development Board. Bangladesh has also shown its strong commitment to IFAD's mandate, contributing $2 million to IFAD's resources as a member of its Governing Council.