Bangladesh Stockholm junior water prize national finale held at ITN-Buet

Corporates

03 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 04:12 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Stockholm junior water prize national finale held at ITN-Buet

03 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 04:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 10th season of the prestigious "Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2024," culminated in a grand finale on Friday (3 May), at Buet's International Training Network (ITN) Centre.

This year's theme, 'Inspiring Today's Students, Empowering Tomorrow's Water,' underscored the critical role of youth engagement in water resource management and innovation, reads a press release.

From a nationwide selection process, 11 exemplary teams earned their place in the final showdown.Among them 4 teams comprise of girls. An illustrious jury panel, comprising experts and dignitaries, presided over the event. The panel included Nayoka Martinez Bäckström- First Secretary, Environment & Climate Change and Deputy Head, Development Cooperation Section Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, Bangladesh; Dr. Tanvir Ahmed- Director of ITN and Professor of Civil Engineering at BUET; MD.Tawhidur Rahman,Technical Expert, Cities Support Unit, CWIS-FSM Support Cell, Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE); Bushra Monowar Duti- Technical Specialist WaterAid; Dr. Mohidus Samad Khan- Executive Director, BEXIMCO Health and PPE, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology, Project Manager of ESTex, BUET; Dr. Ferdous Sarwar- Professor and Head Department of Industrial & Production Engineering Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology; Mostafizur Rahman- Programme Officer at the Embassy of Sweden; Md. Tahmidul Islam- Technical Lead at WaterAid Bangladesh and Nargis Akter- WASH Officer (Water Quality & Water Supply), Water Sanitation & Hygiene Section, UNICEF.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Since its inception in the last week of October of the previous year, the competition has seen participation from 168, with members aged 15-20. Following rigorous evaluation, 11 papers were chosen for the final stage from 46 submissions. The competition's primary goal was to amplify the voice of the young generation and to catalyze actionable outcomes in water-related challenges.

The winners of this distinguished competition will represent Bangladesh at the "Stockholm Junior Water Prize" in Stockholm, Sweden, this August, joining peers from 40+ other nations.

The event was intricately coordinated by the national organizer, the House of Volunteers (HOV), officially designated by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI). This collaborative undertaking engaged esteemed partners, including co-organizer WaterAid Bangladesh, strategic allies Unicef, and ITN-BUET, with crucial technical support rendered by the esteemed technical partner ESTex and media support by The Business Standard.

Bangladesh / Stockholm / ITN-Buet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

7h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

19h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

4h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

17h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

19h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

20h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

21h | Videos