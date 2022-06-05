Dollar rate Tk97 in kerb market

Dollar is being sold by money exchange houses at Tk96.60 to Tk97 in the kerb market while it is being bought at a rate of Tk96 to Tk96.50 today.

The rate was same in the kerb market as it was on Thursday.

It could take some time for the market to stabilise after the recent turmoil, said businessmen of multiple money exchanges in Motijheel and Paltan of the capital on Sunday.

Ali Akbar of Sugandha money exchange in Motijheel said, since there is shortage of dollars in the market overall the buying and selling of dollars have been very low.

On the otherhand, banks in the country are officially selling dollars at Tk92 for opening import letters of credit (LC)s.

However, the unofficial price of dollar is Tk93-94, informed officials of the treasury department of several banks.

The head of the treasury department of a private bank told TBS that they have to buy dollars from money exchanges at a range of Tk92.50 to Tk93.

"So, even though the official LC rate is Tk92, we are forced to open an LC at Tk93 to 94," he added.

LCs were opened at Tk91.50 on the last working day last, Thursday.

Besides, in case of export, the price of dollar has been fixed at Tk91. Banks said for remittance inflow the rate was Tk92.50 per dollar on Sunday.

Dollar transactions in the international market are usually very low on Sundays. It is one-tenth of what it is on a normal day, said an official of the treasury department of another private bank.

So even if the dollar rate rises a little on Sunday, it will not have much effect. The market needs to be monitored for at least three or four more days, he added.