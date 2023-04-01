Zaynax opens regional office in Chattogram to provide quality healthcare

Zaynax Health, the first health super app in Bangladesh, has formally launched its regional office in Chattogram.

Zaynax Health is a comprehensive digital healthcare provider through which customers can get all sorts of healthcare solutions and benefits under a single portal, ranging from 24/7 doctor audio-video calls, discounted lab tests, home sample collection, hospitalization cashback of up to 2,00,000, and many more.

Anyone can use this app to receive necessary doctor consultations by calling the toll-free number (08008880000) at any time via audio or video call with a doctor.

Zaynax Health is the only provider of such healthcare services in Bangladesh, where customers can talk to doctors 24/7 without incurring any mobile charges.

Zaynax Health's initiative has already created a buzz nationwide with a large group of people already subscribing to its services.

More than 70,000 people have become customers of the Super App, and within just one year of starting the journey in 2021, the app has provided more than 1,30,000 doctor consultations for various health issues through its 24/7 telemedicine service.

In addition, a lot of corporate houses and business establishments are also providing this affordable healthcare facility of Zaynax Health to their employees with a view to enhancing their quality of life.

Zaynax Health has partnered with more than 500 diagnostic centres and hospitals across the country including Max Hospital, Imperial Hospital, and Woodland Diagnostic Center, etc. from Chattogram, through which customers can receive various health benefits, including discounts of up to 30% on different healthcare services provided by these institutions.

Now, by opening its own office in the region, Zaynax Health can bring in more of these services for the mega city.

As a result, the people in Chattogram can now easily and affordably access high-quality healthcare services through the super app.