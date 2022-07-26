Yamaha Riders Club honores Parisha for bravery 

Corporates

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 06:16 pm

Related News

Yamaha Riders Club honores Parisha for bravery 

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 06:16 pm
Yamaha Riders Club honores Parisha for bravery 

Yamaha Riders Club (YRC), an association of Yamaha motorcycle riders, gave a felicitation to Parisha Akhter who caught and thrashed a mugger in the capital on 21 July. 

Mugger snatched Parisha's phone from Karwan Bazar traffic signal in the capital.  

On the same day, while robbing another person's mobile phone from the same place, Parisha caught the robber red handed and beaten up.

After the incident the news was published in the leading media. It went viral on social media. 

Yamaha Riders Club (YRC) has branches in every district of the country and they have about 3,500 members across the country.

YRC members participate in various activities on motorcycles as well as many positive social activities of the country.

Yamaha Riders Club

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

3h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

6h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

7h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

1h | Videos
Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Why is VAT collection growth low?

Why is VAT collection growth low?

2h | Videos
Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December