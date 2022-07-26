Yamaha Riders Club honores Parisha for bravery 

Yamaha Riders Club (YRC), an association of Yamaha motorcycle riders, gave a felicitation to Parisha Akhter who caught and thrashed a mugger in the capital on 21 July.

Mugger snatched Parisha's phone from Karwan Bazar traffic signal in the capital.

On the same day, while robbing another person's mobile phone from the same place, Parisha caught the robber red handed and beaten up.

After the incident the news was published in the leading media. It went viral on social media.

Yamaha Riders Club (YRC) has branches in every district of the country and they have about 3,500 members across the country.

YRC members participate in various activities on motorcycles as well as many positive social activities of the country.