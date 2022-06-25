Yamaha Riders Club distributes relief among flood victims at Sunamganj

Yamaha Riders Club on Thursday (23 June) distributes relief items among flood victims in Sunamganj.

A team of the club distributes cooked food, dry food and emergency medicine amongst 2000 people in different area of Sunamganj. A medical team was also involved in the program to ensure the health cage of the flood victim's people, read a media release.

ACI Motors was the overall partner in this program.

The waterlogged people have been suffering in need of food for several days due to flood caused by rains and landslides.

The Yamaha Riders Club is a community which has been built with the bikers. In the past, the club has spontaneously come forward to serve humanity by spreading their helping hand towards the people in various disaster of the country.