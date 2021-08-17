Yamaha Riders Club arranged special exertion on International Youth Day

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 12:54 pm

On the occasion of International Youth Day on 12 August, Yamaha Riders Club arranged an event in creating awareness about the necessity of wearing a mask and taking vaccines to protect against the coronavirus. 

They also conducted awareness campaigns about dengue.

Besides these, they arranged a blood donation campaign in front of Yamaha 3s Centre at Tejgaon, Dhaka, to help Covid-19 affected patients on the same day. Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has helped with the campaign.

Yamaha Riders Club is the largest biking community in Bangladesh created by Yamaha Motorcycle users. Besides different biking activities, this group participates in various social welfare activities. There are more than three thousand registered members in this group all around the country.
 

