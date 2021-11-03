Walton’s digital campaign season-12 kicks off

Senior officials of Walton at the Digital Campaign Season-12 declaration programme. Photo: PR

Superbrand Walton has launched the "Digital Campaign Season-12" across the country.

The announcement was made at the "Declaration Programme of Digital Campaign Season-12" held at the Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday, reads a press release.

Under the campaign, Walton has announced some special benefits such as cashbacks worth of crores of taka on the purchase of its fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, gas stove, rice cooker or electric fan.

The authorities said that Walton is conducting the countrywide digital campaigns to provide faster and better after-sales service to the customers under online automation.

This phase of campaign has been launched on the occasion of winter giving customers extra benefits. Customers will complete online registration process after buying fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, gas stove, rice cooker or electric fan in this campaign from Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or e-plaza. Then they can get messages of cashbacks up to one lakh taka through a return SMS from Walton.

Walton officials say, during the campaign, some details such as customer's name, contact number and the product's model number have been stored on Walton server.

As a result, the users of Walton products are easily getting the desired after sales services even if they have lost the product's warranty card.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Dr Shakhawat Hossen, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of AC Tanvir Rahman, Refrigerator's CBO Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick, TV's CBO Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, and Electrical Appliances' CBO Sohel Rana attended the function.

These benefits become effective from 1 November, 2021 till further notice.