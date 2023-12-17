Walton releases new smartphone ‘NEXG N8’

The multinational electronics brand Walton brought another surprise to the country's smartphone market. The mobile division of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released the new smartphone of the 'NexG' series modeled as 'NexG N8' for the next generation.

The attractively designed phone has a 50 HD megapixel triple AI rear camera, 12 GB of rapid memory, a large display of FHD Plus resolution, sufficient storage and a powerful battery, along with numerous advanced features, reads a press release.

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, in-charge of creative and communication department of Walton Mobile, said that the phone is available in two attractive colors: arctic blue and cosmic aurora. Without VAT, the price of the 'NexG N8' model is set at Tk15,999.

The phone can be purchased from all Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets across the country as well as e-commerce websites Walton E-Plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com) and Walton Digi-Tech (https://waltondigitech.com).

Mahbub-ul Hasan Milton, in-charge of Walton Mobile Branding Department, said that running on Android 13 operating system, it has up to 12 GB of RAM. Graphics are Mali-G57 MP1.

As a result, the performance and speed of this phone will be much higher. Use of various apps, Internet browsing, 3D gaming, fast video loading and lag-free video streaming will be available. The phone uses 2.0 GHz octa-core processor with a three-in-one SIM card slot. Storage up to 256 GB is available via microSD card.

This new smartphone has a 6.8-inch HD Plus punch-hole display. As a result, customers will get a unique mobile touch experience in using various applications and watching videos, playing games, reading books or browsing the Internet.

On the back, it has LED flash, autofocus and PDAF with AI enriched triple camera. Its main sensor is 50 megapixels. Apart from this, there is a 13 megapixel front camera for interesting selfies. The device has a 5000 mAh high-capacity Li-Polymer battery for great power backup.

Other features of the phone include, ChatGPT, smart touch, app lock, RGB notification light, sunlight mode, eye comfort, side application bar, parallel app, game booster etc.

Manufactured at Walton Digi-Tech Industries' own factory in Chandra, Gazipur, this smartphone comes with a 30-day special replacement facility and one-year after-sales service.

