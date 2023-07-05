Walton opens exclusive showroom 'Foysal Electronics World' in Pabna

Guests attend the opening ceremony of Walton’s exclusive distributor showroom 'Foysal Electronics World' at Singa Bazar in Pabna. Photo: Courtesy

The country's electronics giant Walton has opened its exclusive distributor showroom named "Foysal Electronics World" at Singa Bazar in Pabna Sadar.

Walton brand's advanced features energy efficient fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, fan, rice cooker, blender, oven, LED light, laptop, computer, mobile phone and other kinds of electrical, electronics, ICT devices, home and kitchen appliances are available at this newly opened exclusive showroom.

Recently, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Directors Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Director and popular film actor Amin Khan have inaugurated the showroom by cutting a ribbon.

Among others, Walton's Senior Executive Director Firoj Alam, Walton Distributor Network's Head Monirul Hoque Mona, famous comedian Abu Hena Rony and Foysal Electronics World's Proprietor M A Mazid were present at the showroom opening ceremony.

Addressing the function, Amdadul Hoque Sarker said, Walton is providing electronics products and services to customers through around 1200 exclusive distributor sales outlets across the country. Now the people of this area will easily get Walton products.

Humayun Kabir said, "Walton became a popular and trusted brand in Bangladesh through providing international standard electronics products and services. Walton is giving maximum benefits to its customers through different campaigns over the years."

Amin Khan said, Walton has become a giant industry as the people are accepting its home-made products and the best after sales service. Walton is now exporting its 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled products to over 40 countries. The new showroom will play a vital role in expanding the business of Walton in the area.

Proprietor MA Mazid said, the people of this area had a long desire for a showroom of electronics products and Walton has fulfilled their needs.

Comedian Abu Hena Roni enthralled the audience by performing funny jokes at the programme.