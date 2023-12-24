Venture Capital & Private Equity Association of Bangladesh holds 3rd AGM

The Venture Capital & Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) conducted its 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) via Zoom online on Saturday.

The meeting was presided over by Shameem Ahsan, President of VCPEAB and Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures, reads a press release.

Among others, Zia U Ahmed, Senior Vice President; Asif Mahmood, Vice President (Admin); Shafique-Ul-Azam, Vice President (Finance), along with other Executive Committee members and General Members were also present in the AGM, the release added.

During the AGM, members engaged in productive discussions on a range of pertinent topics, including the current state of the VC & PE industry in Bangladesh, emerging trends and challenges, and future growth strategies. They also deliberated on ways to further refine VCPEAB's initiatives in policy advocacy, investor education, and startup support, reaffirming the association's dedication to fostering a robust and supportive ecosystem for VC & PE investments in the country.

VCPEAB President Shameem Ahsan, in his speech, highlighted the pivotal role of collaboration and coordination with key stakeholders in the creation of a thriving Venture Capital and Private Equity ecosystem. He emphasized the significance of forging strong partnerships to ensure a conducive environment for the flourishing of the VC & PE sector in Bangladesh, ultimately contributing to the broader success and sustainability of startups in the country.

The Venture Capital Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting and facilitating the growth of the Venture Capital and Private Equity ecosystem in Bangladesh. With a commitment to collaboration and advocacy, VCPEAB plays a crucial role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable investment landscape in the country.