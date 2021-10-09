VCPEAB expects impact investment to create a resilient economy

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 12:11 pm

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Venture Capital & Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) organised a webinar titled 'Shaping a Resilient Economy Through Impact Investment' to celebrate World Investor Week 2021 which is a week-long, global campaign promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) on Wednesday night.

The roundtable discussed the various initiatives of security regulators to enhance the venture capital and startup ecosystem and create a resilient economy through impact investment. The impact is the measure of Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG benefits of a particular action. It is not only about minimising harmful outcomes but also actively creating good ones by harnessing entrepreneurial talent and innovation. ESG initiatives need to be connected with investment which will enable entrepreneurs to finance purpose-driven businesses and create a positive impact.

In the roundtable, Planning  Minister M A Mannan attended as a Chief Guest while Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) was present as Special Guest. The keynote presentation was delivered by Shameem Ahsan, President of Venture Capital & Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) and the moderator of the session was Shawkat Hossain, Director, General Secretary, VCPEAB.

The planning minister said, "The government alone do not have the means to rectify the man-made social and environmental problems. Joint efforts by businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs with those of governments, non-profit organisations, philanthropists, and social enterprises need to come forward to develop innovative approaches to address these critical issues."

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, BSEC said, "Bangladesh economy is considered to be one of the most resilient economies in the world. Impact investment is essential as it adds immense value to society and generates a measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return. Bangladesh is now in a position where it can embrace the world of impact investing because of its vibrant economy."

Shameem Ahsan, President of VCPEAB said, "In the next 15 years, majority organizations in the world will initiate impact-driven businesses and the majority of the world population will consume products and services from impact-driven companies. It will also help us become less susceptible to pandemics like COVID-19 and build a resilient economy. Government departments and agencies such as the ministry of finance, the ministry of planning, the ministry of ICT, the central bank, the securities and exchange commission, and the national revenue board need to support this impact ecosystem with favourable policies and tax incentives to give it a massive boost."

Prof Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, BSEC Commissioner, BSEC, Prof Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, BSEC Commissioner, BSEC; Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council Bangladesh; Mahmudul Hasan Khusru FCA, President, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB); Nurun Nahar, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; Mohammed Shafiul Azam, Executive Director, BSEC, Zia U Ahmed, Vice President, VCPEAB, Asif Mahmood, Managing Partner, SEAF Bangladesh Ventures; A Hafiz, Chairman, Maslin Capital Ltd; KH Asadul Islam, Managing Director, Alliance Capital Asset Management Ltd; Jahir Ahmed, Managing Director, Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd were also present among others.

Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) / Planning Minister / securities

