President of Bajaj Auto Ltd. India visits Bangladesh

11 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

K S Grihapathy, President, International Business of Bajaj Auto Limited, India visits Dhaka from 10 February for 3 days.

During his visit, Grihapathy will have an extensive discussion on bilateral interest between Bajaj and Uttara Motors Ltd, the sole distributor and manufacturer of Bajaj Motorcycle in Bangladesh, read a media release.

The visit is very important in the context of Bangladesh government's industrialization friendly policy to develop the country. Discussion for Bajaj new products manufacturing and expansion of Sales & Marketing in Bangladesh will take place.

Bajaj holds highest market share in Bangladesh motorcycle industries enjoys customer's confidence because of extensive, effective and strong service network of Uttara Motors Ltd throughout the country.

