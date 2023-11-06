United Commercial Bank PLC inaugurates UCB Imperial Lounge at Jashore Airport

06 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
United Commercial Bank PLC inaugurates UCB Imperial Lounge at Jashore Airport

06 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) inaugurated the UCB Imperial Lounge located at Jashore Airport on 5 November. 

Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of UCB inaugurated the Lounge as Chief Guest. He said that UCB had been providing all sorts of premium financial services over the last 40 years. 

In continuation of that, UCB Imperial Lounge has been inaugurated for the air travellers of the Jashore region. UCB credit card holders will have access to this cosy and luxury lounge while departing through Jashore Airport.  

Among others, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS; Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing & Corporate Affairs Division of UCB Mr. Abul Kalam Azad; Reazul Islam Masoud, Airport Manager, Jashore along with other senior executives were present at the inauguration of UCB Airport Lounge located at Jashore Airport. 

