Union Bank's 'Sub-Branches Business Review Meeting 2023' held

A B M Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Union Bank Limited recently inaugurated the "Sub-Branches' Business Review Meeting 2023" as the chief guest in the bank's head office in Gulshan-1, Dhaka.

In his welcome address, A B M Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, congratulated all participants for their success and advised them to achieve the "Business Target 2023" by providing the best services, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Nazrul Islam, Shafiuddin Ahmed, SEVP Golam Mostafa and Head of BOCD Vice President Chowdhury S M Atiqur Rahman Hyder were present as special guests.

Besides, all sub-branch in-charges of the bank attended the conference.