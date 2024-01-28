Union Bank holds annual risk management conference 2024

Union Bank PLC recently organised its Annual Risk Management Conference 2024 in Dhaka.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury inaugurated the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & CRO Md Jahangir Alam, and Head of Risk Management Division Mohammad Salah Uddin were present as special guests.

Divisional heads at head office and branch managers of the bank were also present at the conference.

