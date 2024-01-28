Union Bank holds annual risk management conference 2024

Corporates

Press Release
28 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 06:57 pm

Related News

Union Bank holds annual risk management conference 2024

Press Release
28 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 06:57 pm
Union Bank holds annual risk management conference 2024

Union Bank PLC recently organised its Annual Risk Management Conference 2024 in Dhaka.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury inaugurated the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & CRO Md Jahangir Alam, and Head of Risk Management Division Mohammad Salah Uddin were present as special guests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Divisional heads at head office and branch managers of the bank were also present at the conference.
 

Union Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

6h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

10h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

1h | Videos
Why the tax rate of the telcos will be like the tobacco business?

Why the tax rate of the telcos will be like the tobacco business?

27m | Videos
Every house in Syedpur is a factory

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

7h | Videos
Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

21h | Videos