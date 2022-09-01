Union Bank inaugurates Roazarhat, Tokirhat and Madhabdi Bazar sub-branches

Union Bank has inaugurated three new sub-branches at Chattogram and Narsingdi recently.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Union Bank Ltd inaugurated the Roazarhat and Tokirhat sub-branches in Chattogram and Madhabdi Bazar sub-branch, Narsingdi as the chief guest through video conference, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam and Chairman of Rangunia Upazila Parishad Freedom Fighter Sawjan Kumar Talukder were present during the inauguration.

Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, local elites of Chattogram and Narsingdi were also present at the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.