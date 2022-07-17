Union Bank inaugurates 4 sub-branches

Photo: Courtesy

Union Bank has inaugurated four new sub-branches in Rangpur's Mahiganj, Dhaka's Rayer Bazar, Khulna's Zero Point, and Dinajpur's Gopalganj Bazar.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest through video conference from the head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Among others, Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam, Principal of Mahiganj College Md Aktharuzzaman Saju and Chairman of Shahos Union Parishad of Khulna Md Mahbubur Rahman, were present on the occasion.

Besides, high officials of the bank's head office, local elites of Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna and Dinajpur were present at the ceremony.

A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.