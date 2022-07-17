Union Bank inaugurates 4 sub-branches

Corporates

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

Union Bank inaugurates 4 sub-branches

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 03:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Union Bank has inaugurated four new sub-branches in Rangpur's Mahiganj, Dhaka's Rayer Bazar, Khulna's Zero Point, and Dinajpur's Gopalganj Bazar.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest through video conference from the head office in Dhaka, said a press release.  

Among others, Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam, Principal of Mahiganj College Md Aktharuzzaman Saju and Chairman of Shahos Union Parishad of Khulna Md Mahbubur Rahman, were present on the occasion.  

Besides, high officials of the bank's head office, local elites of Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna and Dinajpur were present at the ceremony.

A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.

Union Bank / sub-branches / inauguration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

4h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

33m | Videos
Photo: TBS

US inflation hits 40-year high

3h | Videos
Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

4h | Videos
73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD