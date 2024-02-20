UNDP launches 'Sign Language E-Dictionary' on  International Mother Language Day

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day 2024, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) introduces an innovative "Sign Language E-Dictionary," designed to empower individuals to learn sign language and communicate effectively with those who have hearing and speech impairments.

The e-dictionary, offering a comprehensive glossary of sign language, can be accessed directly on https://ishara.sonket.org/ and downloaded from the Google Play Store.

This initiative underscores UNDP's ongoing commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and accessibility in all facets.

Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the Sign Language E-Dictionary. "In a bid to foster communication and understanding for those with hearing and speech impairments, UNDP Bangladesh unveils a remarkable Sign Language Learning Dictionary," he stated.

He continued, "This innovative initiative not only aligns with the spirit of International Mother Language Day but also reflects our ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and accessibility in all aspects of our work. The Sign Language E-Dictionary is a powerful tool that allows normal individuals to learn and contribute to building a more inclusive and understanding society."

UNDP encourages individuals, communities, and organisations to explore and utilise the Sign Language E-Dictionary, fostering a culture of inclusivity and breaking down barriers to communication.