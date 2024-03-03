UNDP will support Bangladesh for LDC graduation: Stefan Liller

Bangladesh

UNB
03 March, 2024, 07:35 pm
03 March, 2024

A delegation led by Stefan Liller made a courtesy call on State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu at his Secretariat office on 3 March. Photo: UNB
A delegation led by Stefan Liller made a courtesy call on State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu at his Secretariat office on 3 March. Photo: UNB

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will play a supporting role in various activities for the development of Bangladesh, especially during the LDC graduation, its resident representative Stefan Liller said today (3 March).

A delegation led by Stefan Liller made a courtesy call on State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu at his secretariat office.

UNDP representative Stefan congratulated Titu on his new position.

"The UNDP will extend cooperation in technical and training activities for Bangladesh to reach the target," said Stefan.

During the meeting, the state minister for commerce said the government is working to create capable entrepreneurs and quality products from all over the country to the national and export markets.

"The government is working across the country to focus on handicrafts. The products and manufacturer will be recognized with GI location," Titu said.

He said e-commerce is an important medium for the expansion of exports. 

Products will be linked to markets with e-commerce to increase exports. The government will provide technical and financial support to the entrepreneurs for this, he added.

During this time, Additional Secretary of Commerce Mohammad Naveed Shafiullah, UNDP's assistant representatives Anwar Haque and Sardar M Asaduzzaman, and Joint Secretary of Commerce Nahid Afroz among others, were present.

 

