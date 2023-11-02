ULAB partners with UNESCO MGIEP to introduce SEEK programme

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is proud to announce a historic partnership with the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (UNESCO MGIEP) to introduce the Self-directed Emotional Learning for Empathy and Kindness (SEEK) programme.

This landmark collaboration will make ULAB the first university in Bangladesh to integrate the SEEK program into its curriculum, benefiting 5000 current students and all future students, reads a press release.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was officially signed on 2 November in an online event, signifying a significant step towards equipping ULAB's students with essential emotional intelligence and empathy skills.

Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor of ULAB, and Ammaarah Martinus, Senior Program Officer at UNESCO MGIEP, represented their respective institutions during this momentous occasion.

The UNESCO MGIEP, headquartered in New Delhi, India, is dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of youth, with a particular focus on leveraging online experiential learning through universities. The SEEK program, designed to facilitate high-quality social-emotional learning, aligns perfectly with ULAB's long-term strategy to foster emotional intelligence, empathy, and other vital life skills among its students.

ULAB has taken proactive measures to cultivate resilience, empathy, and employability skills in its graduates. In response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, the university introduced the Essential Skills (ESK) program as a mandatory graduation requirement for all undergraduate students. The ESK program comprises 24 sessions, categorized into four main areas, alongside the students' core curriculum. Now, with this historic collaboration, the UNESCO SEEK program will be seamlessly integrated into the ULAB ESK program, enhancing the learning experience and outcomes for all students.

Professor Jude William Genilo, Pro-Vice Chancellor of ULAB; Professor Milan Kumar Bhattacharya, Treasurer of ULAB; and Ms. Richa Bansal, National Program Officer at UNESCO MGIEP, were among the distinguished attendees at the online MOU signing event, underscoring the significance of this partnership.

The SEEK programme's implementation at ULAB underscores the university's commitment to nurturing a generation of students who possess the emotional intelligence, compassion, and empathy required to tackle the complex challenges of the future. By partnering with UNESCO MGIEP, ULAB reaffirms its dedication to innovation, global collaboration, and a holistic approach to education.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in higher education in Bangladesh and demonstrates ULAB's unwavering commitment to the personal and professional development of its students. The university is excited to embark on this journey and looks forward to the positive impact the SEEK programme will have on its community and broader society.