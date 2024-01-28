Uddami Ami’s 5th cohort kicks off at BRAC University

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uddami Ami, an initiative led by the Research and Professional Development Center (RPDC) of BRAC Business School, BRAC University kicked off its 5th cohort recently.

Established as a social endeavour, Uddami Ami aims to invigorate women-led enterprises and foster a supportive network for knowledge exchange. 

The program is meticulously crafted to educate female business owners on the particulars of entrepreneurial processes, challenges, and adaptations to the business environment.

With a focus on addressing the unmet needs of women entrepreneurs, Uddami Ami targets new and aspiring individuals to empower them economically, making them self-sufficient. 

The 6-week training program provides participants with valuable insights into the complexities of initiating a new venture. The program will culminate with an industry visit and a Business Plan Pitch Competition, where the top three performers stand a chance to win a total cash prize of BDT 100,000.

Having successfully trained over 100 entrepreneurs in previous cohorts, the current program welcomes 19 enthusiastic and energetic entrepreneurs representing diverse sectors. 

Uddami Ami continues to be a catalyst for women's economic empowerment, fostering a community of skilled and resilient entrepreneurs ready to contribute to the business landscape.

 

