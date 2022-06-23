UCB signs MoU with SHE

UCB signs MoU with SHE

United Commercial Bank Ltd recently signed an MoU with "SHE" an F-Commerce based women's organisation. 

Through this MoU, members of SHE will be allowed to open accounts with preferential features. They will also get different banking facilities through UCB's physical and digital platforms, reads a press release. 

On behalf of the organizations, Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, deputy managing director of UCB;  Prome Dey, founder of SHE exchanged the agreement. 

Md Mohsinur Rahman, SVP and head of SME Banking Division along with other head of branches of UCB; and Joyanta Sen Gupta, spokesperson of SHE were present among others in the event at UCB regional office of Chattogram.   
 

