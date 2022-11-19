Two Standard Bank Tijarah cardholders win Fifa World Cup 2022 campaign of Visa

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 06:27 pm

Two Standard Bank Tijarah cardholders win Fifa World Cup 2022 campaign of Visa

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Two of the Standard Bank Tijarah cardholders have been awarded by the famous American financial services company Visa for the highest transaction during their "Fifa World Cup 2022 Campaign."

On this occasion, in the presence of Managing Director & CEO of Standard Bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Planning Minister MA Mannan handed over shopping vouchers to the awardees as the chief guest in a ceremony held in Dhaka on November 14, reads a press release.

In the campaign, Tijarah cardholders of Standard Bank AHM Rejaul Mustafa won a shopping voucher worth Tk5 lakh as the 2nd winner and Shahadat Hossain, the 10th place winner, won a shopping voucher worth Tk20,000. 

Among others, the country's star footballer Jamal Bhuyan and senior officials of Standard Bank and Visa were present at the event.

