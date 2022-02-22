THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

When discussing top-tier real estate companies that are renowned for on-time delivery of high-quality construction projects in Bangladesh, bti is the reigning champion.

Being one of the oldest real estate companies, bti has now evolved into a one-stop real estate solution provider with continuous excellence in design and implementation solutions in categories such as luxury, classic, and wellness communities. THREE from the Luxury Collection by the House of bti is a testament to all brand promises of bti.

THREE is a high-end residential building that is beautiful, smart and is as opulent as it comes. It is not for everyone, and everything THREE has to offer is extravagant. Standing at a peaceful niche in North Gulshan, THREE rises with a mesmerizing design while overlooking the Gulshan Lake, and is the tallest building in the area. The strikingly attractive building with a fair face elevation will be punctuated by mind soothing greenery; promising vertical green walls and tall trees throughout the facade. The well-thought design process culminates itself through unique features like home automation and offering fresh air filtration systems for those interested. An emphasis on 'accessibility' for the elderly or differently-abled members of a family, separate elevator access for the staff, as well as superior interior design options, all add to the long list of why this is a fantastic home to invest in; fitted with imported accessories and marble floors.

Staggering 7000+ sft. UUnits that have been planned with 5 bedrooms, provide functionality as well as all comforts of a well-planned home. The uninhibited spaciousness comes with a lake view through the double glazed floor-to-ceiling windows and features eradicating wastefulness, yet promising luxury.

The common facilities on its 1st floor include a 70 ft. long infinity lap pool that peeps onto the lake. A built-in Jacuzzi, pool deck, and a fully furnished high-class gym all add to the project's worth. The BBQ zone along with a landscaped lawn and a large party hall serves as a poolside entertainment area for the residents and the guests. With a Central Water Purification System, earthquake-resistant design, and emphasis on proper fire safety measures, the residents at 'THREE would indeed enjoy a comfortable and safe lifestyle.

Unlike any other real estate company, the residents and owners of THREE are being carefully screened, so as to get like-minded inhabitants, who not only restrict luxury to their own units but also will ensure maintenance of this upcoming stylish address. The exclusivity of luxury is very simple- it's not meant for everyone. THREE offers the very best lifestyle that can be afforded and pursued only by those with a finer taste and a commitment to a luxurious lifestyle.