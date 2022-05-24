Tasneem Hossain’s debut poetry book ‘The Pearl Necklace’ launched in Toronto 

The launching ceremony of Tasneem Hossain's debut poetry book "The Pearl Necklace" was held at BCCS Conference Centre in Toronto on 22 May.

Dr Khalilur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada, unveiled the book being present as the chief guest of the programme, reads a press release.

He appreciated the literary work of Tasneem Hossain as deep thoughts of wisdom.

The book launch kicked off with Raza Ali, a writer reciting the poem "Retirement" and quoting Tasneem's words from her op-ed article.

Doly Begum, former member of provincial parliament, Scarborough South-West, congratulated Tasneem for her first book, praising her contribution to the literary world.

Zach Simmons, representative of Doly Begum, presented, on behalf of Doly Begum, a scroll to Tasneem Hossain as a token of appreciation.

Farhana Haque Rahman, Director General of International Press Services, North America, shared touching stories from her life's experiences with a very important message - "Don't postpone anything; if you want to write poems, write it today- for tomorrow may not happen, it's now, it's today!"

Shirleen Manzur, daughter of Tasneem Hossain, then recited the poem, "Agony" from the book .

The poem is aimed at creating social awareness about abuse against women and children. The guests were extremely moved by the theme.

Finally, Tasneem Hossain recited the poem "Before my Curtain is Drawn" from her next book of poems 'The Floating Feathers'.

She thanked all those who inspired her in writing poetry and expressed her gratitude to the High Commissioner Dr Khaliur Rahman for extending his support and leadership to the Bangladeshi community in Canada and looking after their welfare.