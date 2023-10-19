Tablets distributed among BFSA district, city levels employees

The district and metropolitan levels employees of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority were given tablets under the JICA-funded STIRC project to facilitate food storage inspection activities.

Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman was present as the chief guest in the programme, reads a press release.

He said, "The field level officers will play a leading role in ensuring safe food and making paperless reports through the proper use of tabs distributed by JICA."

JICA Project Team Leader Atsushi Koyama was present as the special guest in the programme organized at the BFSA training room.

Manzoor Morshed Ahmed, member of BFSA, was present in the programme as president.

JICA Project Director Abdun Nasser Khan delivered the welcome speech at the event which started at 11am.