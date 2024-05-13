Tk364.90 crore loan given to 19 borrowers under Foreign Direct investment Promotion Project of Jica

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Till 5 May, the Foreign Direct Investment Promotion Project has disbursed Tk364.90 crore in the form of 35 loans to 19 eligible end borrowers.

Foreign Direct Investment Promotion Project (FDIPP) is a JICA funded project which is designed to accelerate economic development of Bangladesh by promoting Japanese private sector investment.

A loan agreement was signed between JICA and the Government of Bangladesh on 13 December 2015 for the project entitled Foreign Direct investment Promotion Project (FDIPP-P86).

The duration of the project is from February 2016 to March 2025.

Financial Institutions Division of Ministry of Finance is the executing agency and Bangladesh Bank (FEID) is the implementing agency of the TSL component of the FDIPP. TSL component is an On-Lending Loan Scheme to provide short, medium and long-term loans to Japanese-invested enterprises, Japan-Bangladesh joint ventures and Bangladeshi enterprises having substantial business deal with Japan through the accredited Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs). 

The amount of the JICA fund to FDIPP-TSL is JPY 7,136.47 million in total, of which JPY 7,033 million is for TSL component. For the purpose of providing on lending loan (OLL) 21 banks and 05 financial institutions was singed participating agreement with Bangladesh Bank. Up to 05 May 2024, the project has disbursed Tk364.90 crore in the form of 35 loans to 19 eligible end borrowers.

 

